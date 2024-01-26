The Traitors series 2: What to expect from the final and what has happened so far

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Series two of The Traitors UK has reached the final, meaning we will finally get to see if the faithfuls or traitors will win the cash prize.

The second series of the hit murder-mystery reality game show, kicked off on Friday, January 5 2024 and has captivated viewers over the past three weeks.

Shocking twists, faithful banishments, a mother and son reveal and ‘traitors’ turning on one another, it’s been a dramatic series from start to finish and viewers are excited to see how it will end.

The final episode will air on BBC One and BBCiPlayer on Friday, January 26.

Here is all you need to know about The Traitors series two ahead of the final.

What has happened on The Traitors series two so far?

The Traitors was originally made up of 22 contestants, with three being selected to play the game as traitors; Paul Gorton, Harry Clark and Ash Bibi.

The first contestant to be murdered by the traitors was Aubrey Emerson, with fellow faithfuls being murdered or banished in due course.

Traitors Harry and Paul then turned on fellow traitor Ash, and she was banished from the game, before they recruited Miles Asteri as a new traitor.

The traitors continued to murder and convince faithfuls to banish their own, before Miles was caught as a traitor and banished too.

Another recruitment took place, with Andrew Jenkins joining the traitor team.

Despite playing a blinding game as a traitor, Paul Gorton was eventually caught and banished.

Ross Carson was recruited as a traitor, before being banished the following day.

It was also revealed that contestants Diane and Ross Carson were mother and son, which Ross revealed to his fellow contestants following his banishment.

In the penultimate episode, Zack Davies was murdered while Jasmine Boatswain was banished from the game, although she was actually a faithful.

22 people entered The Traitors castle, but who will leave with the cash?

Who is left in the game for the final week?

The final traitors left in the game are Harry Clark and Andrew Jenkins.

Faithful contestants are; Evie Morrison, Jaz Singh and Mollie Pierce.

What will we see in the final episode on Friday, January 26?

Based on the first series, the remaining contestants must vote to end the game. If all traitors are caught, the faithful contestants will win the cash prize. If a traitor still remains, they will win the cash prize.