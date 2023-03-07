Claudia Winkleman and comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders are set to star in a celeb filled sketch for Red Nose Day based around the hit BBC One series The Traitors. Richard Curtis revealed the sketch on Claudia Winkleman’s Radio 2 show on March 6 and announced the first celebrity name joining the roundtable will be the nation’s much-loved cook Dame Mary Berry.

In the sketch, Winkleman (played by Dawn French), assembles the celebrity ‘Faithful’ and ‘Traitors’ for a discussion full of twists and turns. Viewers will need to tune in to find out which other famous faces will be under the cloaks and who will be revealed as the ultimate Traitor.

The real Claudia Winkleman said: “I can’t wait for people to see this sketch. I’m so grateful to Comic Relief for putting the whole thing together. I feel like I’m in an alternate universe, and I like it.”

When asked about her role in the sketch, Jennifer Saunders joked: “Worst day of my life, I don’t know why I agree to these things. The only reason why I agreed to this one was to meet Mary Berry.”

Dawn French added: “This was the second worst day of my life. The absolute worst one was meeting Jennifer Saunders. The only reason I agreed to this one was to show Claudia Winkleman the horror that awaits her in the mirror in 30 years’ time…”

Richard Curtis is a co-founder of Comic Relief and Red Nose Day alongside comic Lenny Henry. Ahead of Red Nose Day and the release of The Traitors sketch, the screenwriter said: “I’m unbelievably excited about this sketch. The Traitors is the most brilliant reality show of all time, and I hope that we can mercilessly tear it apart.

“There’s a very impressive group of actors who gathered together to destroy the reputation of Claudia Winkleman and the BBC in aid of Comic Relief.”

Mary Berry, Claudia Winkleman, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders in The Traitors Comic Relief sketch

The sketch announcement comes just days after the BBC confirmed that season two of series hit The Traitors is on its way following a successful first series. Hosted by Winkleman, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological reality competition where 22 strangers play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000.

When is Red Nose Day?

Red Nose Day will take place on Friday, March 17 2023. The TV fundraiser is hosted by Comic Relief and this year, AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett will be presenting the night of TV alongside Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness, and David Tennant.

How to watch The Traitors Red Nose Day sketch