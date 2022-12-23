The first series of The Traitors is done and dusted and it’s safe to say it went down a treat with the British public. Some viewers loved the drama, some just loved Aaron… while others envisioned themselves untangling the mystery and winning the jackpot.

Appearing for its inaugural series, The Traitors arrived at the end of November - slap bang in the middle of the Qatar World Cup. The show was hosted by none other than Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman and featured a cast of 22 ordinary people across the UK.

The cast was split into two groups - ‘The Traitors and ‘The Faithful’ with the innocent contestants working together to identify the traitors amongst the ranks. The show is the latest addition to the ever-popular ‘whodunit’ genre which has seen a resurgence from the Among Us game and Knives Out film franchise.

After the final episode aired, viewers were quick to ask about a confirmation of the new series

Will there be the Traitors series 2?

A total of 22 contestants were welcomed to the castle at the start of The Traitors.

BBC haven’t confirmed any news regarding a second series of The Traitors but it’s hard to see how the show can be ignored by the execs. While it certainly made for great pre-Christmas viewing, the BBC might reconsider scheduling it for Halloween 2023 given the show’s nature.

According to The Daily Star , the BBC has struck a deal with production company Studio Lambert to make a second season, with a source telling the publication: "It was a no-brainer to commission another series."

"Everyone is hoping it will be even more popular by next year and become one of the biggest shows on TV," they added. "Claudia absolutely loves the show and thinks it’s a brilliant format. It’s basically a done deal that she’ll be back."

How to apply to be a contestant on the Traitors

The production company Studio Lambert - known for creating the Traitors along with other hit reality shows like Gogglebox - is still taking applications for the Traitors.

On its website Studio Lambert writes: “A game of trust and treachery…do you have what it takes to play?”

