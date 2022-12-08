The UK is bearing the brunt of sub-zero temperatures and there is nothing more frustrating than getting inside your vehicle and realising your windscreen is frozen. Luckily a former NASA engineer has uncovered the quickest way to defrost it.

YouTube star Mark Rober, who worked for the US government agency for seven years, has uploaded a video which explains everything you need to do - all with the power of science. So throw away that old newspaper, put that de-icing spray back in the glove compartment, and turn off that kettle as there is an easier way.

Advertisement

Step 1 : Turn ON the car heater immediately and put it at full blast - beware that hot air can hold more moisture

: Turn ON the car heater immediately and put it at full blast - beware that hot air can hold more moisture Step 2 : Turn ON the car’s air conditioning - it will help soak up any remaining moisture inside the vehicle

: Turn ON the car’s air conditioning - it will help soak up any remaining moisture inside the vehicle Step 3 : Turn OFF the car’s inside air circulation - keep that wintery air outside of the vehicle!

: Turn OFF the car’s inside air circulation - keep that wintery air outside of the vehicle! Step 4: OPEN all the car windows but only ever so slightly - this will help exchange the humidity in the car for the dry air that is outside

Most Popular