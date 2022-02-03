The perfect sleeping pattern depending on your chinese zodiac sign

Astrologers believe that your zodiac sign can influence the type of sleeping pattern that will benefit you to the most.

So, as Chinese New Year celebrations have been happening all week, the sleep experts at MattressNextDay have provided advice on how to adjust your own sleeping pattern based on your sign.

The Rat

Birth year: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996

Personality traits: Quick-witted, resourceful, versatile, kind

Those born in the year of the rat have sharp minds and can easily adapt to any kind of situation. This means that they are naturally able to function on minimal sleep, providing that the quality of sleep is high! It’s, therefore, recommended that Rats meditate before bed to put them in the right frame of mind for deep sleep.

Ox

Birth year: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997

Personality Traits: Diligent, dependable, strong, determined

Routine is of the utmost importance to these diligent Ox folk, so try to maintain a regular schedule of solid sleep rather than relying on frequent naps. They should, therefore, put their smartphone to good use and set up a sleep schedule that notifies them when it is time to go to sleep, and when it is also time to wake up.

Tiger

Birth year: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998

Personality traits: Brave, confident, competitive

Summer is the perfect season for those born in the year of the Tiger. Bold and ready to seize the day, the summer sun helps supercharge their mind and body meaning that they can rely on less sleep. Autumn and winter, however, are the hibernating months for Tigers. As soon as the weather turns and the darker nights creep in, Tigers should lean into their instinct to snuggle up and take advantage of an earlier bedtime and a longer lie-in so you can be well-rested and ready for the next summer.

Rabbit

Birth year: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999

Personality Traits: Quiet, elegant, kind, responsible

Rabbits are known for their reserved and kind personality traits, but they can also be prone to higher levels of anxiety that manifest when they go to sleep. They should, therefore, combat this restless feeling by going to bed a little earlier as this will give them additional time to wind down.

Dragon

Birth year: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000

Personality traits: Confident, intelligent, enthusiastic

People born in the year of the Dragon are often what is known as a Type A personality – confident, well-liked, and intelligent, these people make for good leaders and often take protector roles in whichever environment they are in. Protectors usually sleep with one eye open, meaning a few hours of sleep at a time can work best. They should, however, schedule power naps to keep their routine going.

Snake

Birth year: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001

Personality traits: Enigmatic, intelligent, wise

People born in the year of the Snake tend to like a slower pace of life. They’re smart enough to hold back and take their time until they’re sure of a situation, making them the wisest people of the Chinese zodiac. Achieving deep sleep is important for mulling over the events of the day, but Snakes need intellectual stimulation as often as possible. They should, therefore, listen to a podcast to keep their minds distracted until they fall asleep.

Horse

Birth year: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002

Personality traits: Animated, active, energetic

People born in the year of the Horse are always on the go, even when they’re asleep. The temptation to keep scrolling and chatting the night away with others is strong in these people, so monitoring the use of screens around bedtime is key to a good night’s sleep. They should put their phone down a minimum of an hour before bed so that the blue light emitted from the screen doesn’t keep them awake.

Goat

Birth year: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Personality traits: Calm, gentle, sympathetic

Monkey

Birth year: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Personality traits: Sharp, smart, curiosity

When something piques their curiosity, those born in the year of the Monkey find it hard to let go. Sharp as a tack, Monkeys will likely stay up much later than their peers. This is to make sure they satisfy their thirst for knowledge before they turn to sleep. They still need to make sure that their smart brain gets a rest which is why a short nap, if required, on an afternoon is ideal for Monkeys.

Rooster

Birth year: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Personality traits: Observant, hardworking, courageous

Unsurprisingly, the hardworking Rooster is an early riser. Just like the animal that represents them, those born in the year of the Rooster are observant, brave, and have a fantastic work ethic. A good 8-10 hours of sleep is, therefore, recommended for Roosters to recharge those hardworking batteries.

Dog

Birth year: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Personality traits: Lovely, honest, prudent

Those born in the year of the Dog are often a welcome presence. Known for having a loving personality with thoughtful and honest traits, it could be said that Dogs have an open mind. However, that open mind can bring you lucid dreams, meaning that Dogs often suffer from disturbed sleep. To encourage the depths of relaxation needed for a night of deep sleep, they should release tension before bed with a warm bath.

Pig

Birth year: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007

Personality traits: Compassionate, generous, diligent