Experts from Gambling.com have revealed the latest odds for the upcoming The Masked Singer final, revealing who the bookies think will win the show, and who may be under the mask of the final three competitors.

The Masked Singer first premiered in the UK in January 2020. Despite not being on our screens for long, the show has proven very popular and last season’s finale attracted over six million viewers.

The ITV show is currently hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, and its panel includes Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan. Some select shows have guest judges, with the likes of Stephen Mulhern making an appearance.

It has also inspired a spin-off show, The Masked Dancer. The most recent series was won by actress Heather Morris as "Scissors", with actor Adam Garcia finishing second as "Onomatopoeia", and dancer/choreographer Bruno Tonioli placing third as "Pearly King".

In the semi-finals, the most recent episode, former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora was unmasked, as well as Glee star Amber Riley. Peter Crouch was a guest judge, but will not be on the panel for the season finale, which will air on ITV this Saturday (February 18), from 7pm to 8.30pm.

The Masked Singer 2023 final betting odds

Winner

Fawn - 2/1

Rhino - 3/1

Who could Fawn be on The Masked singer?

Natalie Appleton - 2/1

Shania Twain - 5/2

Kym Marsh - 3/1

Melanie Blatt - 4/1

Myleene Klass - 5/1

Suzanne Shaw - 6/1

Billie Piper - 10/1

Who could Rhino be on The Masked singer?

Charlie Simpson - 1/10

James Arthur - 3/1

Robbie Williams - 8/1

Max George - 10/1

Jay McGuiness - 12/1

Who could Phoenix be on The Masked singer?

Ricky Wilson - 5/2

David Tennant - 3/1

Jason Donovan - 7/2

Seth MacFarlane - 8/1

Michael Sheen - 9/1

Johnny Borrell - 10/1