The Jonathan Ross Show is back for its second episode of 2023. From stars of the silver screen to household names, a glamorous line-up of celebrities will join Ross for an hour-long show this weekend.

The legendary chat show first aired on the BBC as Friday Night with Jonathan Ross between 2001 and 2010. In 2011 , it changed names to the Jonathan Ross Show, and moved permanently to ITV. During this time, Ross has conversed with A-listers from across the globe.

Last week, Jonathan Ross returned to TV for the first time since his New Year’s Comedy Special. The dazzling lineup of celebrities included Ant-Man’s Evangeline Lilly, EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, star of The White Lotus, Will Sharpe and others.

Who is on ITV’s Jonathan Ross Show this week?

Joining Jonathan Ross in the studio this week will be…

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy

Alan Carr

Babatúndé Aléshé

Andy Serkis

Paolo Nutini

How to watch The Jonathan Ross Show this week

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy