With Great British Bake Off upon us, we look at all the previous winners and where they are now

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For over a decade, The Great British Bake Off has been showcasing the talents of various amateur bakers, and anticipation is now growing ahead of the upcoming series which is rumoured to start on September 12.

The show, fronted by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith has fast become one of the most popular programmes on TV. So, with series 14 almost upon, we have decided to look back on all previous winners and when they are now.

Past Great British Bake Off winners and where they are now

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edd Kimber - Series 1 (2010).

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first ever winner of The Great British Bake Off was Edd Kimber. 13 years on, Kimber still bakes and is the author of several successful cookbooks with his own food blog and regular contributions to magazines such as Olive Magazine.

Jo Wheatley - Series 2 (2011).

Remaining largely private since her win 12 years ago, Wheatley still has a decent following on Instagram despite being on private, and now lives in Lisbon, Portugal. Since her win, released two cookbooks.

John Whaite - Series 3 (2012).

John shocked the nation when he won the show and the tender age of 23, whilst sitting his university exams. Since his triumph, opened his own cooking school and written several cookbooks. He has also starred on Steph’s Packed Lunch and more and most notably, reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 with partner Johannes Radebe.

Frances Quinn - Series 4 (2013).

Like many of the other winners, Frances has gone on to become an author of a cookbook. In 2022, she once again entered the Guinness book of World Records as she baked the world’s largest Jaffa Cake, for a second time.

Nancy Birtwhistle - Series 5 (2014).

Advertisement

Nancy was an unlikely winner, winning the show ahead of favourite Richard Burr. She has written several books, on subjects from baking to gardening and green living, and regularly gives live demonstrations.

Nadiya Hussain - Series 6 (2015).

Advertisement

Alongside John, Nadiya Hussain is up there with the most notable winners. Since winning, she has signed contracts with the BBC to host the documentary The Chronicles of Nadiya and TV cookery series Nadiya’s British Food Adventure and Nadiya’s Family Favourites, co-presented The Big Family Cooking Showdown and has become a regular contributor on The One Show.

Candice Brown - Series 7 (2016).

Since winning the show seven years ago, Brown has released two cookbooks and even took part on Dancing on Ice. In 2023, she is a pub owner and landlady of The Greenman in Eversholt, Bedfordshire.

Sophie Faldo - Series 8 (2017).

Faldo owns Sophie Faldo Couture Cakes and continues training to be a stunt woman. More recently, she took part in the London Marathon and has made appearances on various radio shows.

Rahul Mandal - Series 9 (2018).

Advertisement

The first male winner since 2012, and just the third overall, Rahul is one of the only contestants to return to their previous jobs, as an engineering researcher at the University of Sheffield’s Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

David Atherton - Series 10 (2019).

Unusually, David won the show despite never being named as Star Baker. Like many of her predecessors, he has released cookbooks and is the co-host of the Sticky Bun Boys podcast alongside fellow series ten contestant Michael Chakraverty.

Peter Sawkins - Series 11 (2020).

Advertisement

Peter is quite comfortably the youngest ever Bake Off winner, studying Accounting and Finance at the University of Edinburgh. He graduated in July 2023, but before that, released two books, ran the London Marathon, created a range of bakes to be sold at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

Guiseppe Dell’Anno - Series 12 (2021).

Guiseppe is the son of a professional chef, and won the final in 2021, beating fellow finalists Crystelle and Chiggs. Since winning, the engineer has shared his passion for baking with the world releasing two cookbooks which feature recipes based on his father’s notes.

Syabira Yusoff - Series 13 (2022).

Advertisement