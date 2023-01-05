As we get into the new year and the last boxes of Christmas chocolates have been polished off you might be starting to think about your New Years’ resolutions. After all of the December indulgence that Christmas brings, people often want to improve their health and fitness in the new year.

If you’re one of those who are eager to exercise more, signing up for a gym membership might be at the top of your agenda. And to help out, we have listed the gyms with the best reviews nationwide.

UK Saunas has used customer reviews to determine the best gyms and fitness centres across the UK. The rankings have been calculated using an overall ‘happiness score’, calculated by deducting the percentage of Trustpilot reviews that were ‘poor’ and ‘bad’ from the percentage of reviews that were ‘excellent’ or ‘great’ for the biggest gyms in the UK, to see the dominating customer feelings towards each brand.

The gyms on the list are nationwide brands, so you should live close by to a few of them! Here are the best UK gyms according to UK Sauna’s reviews.

The top UK gyms to join in 2023 according to reviews

