Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge, Shirley Ballas, says pay row rumours between the show bosses and judges were “absolutely not true”. The comment comes in response to rumours that the judges of the show were demanding a higher pay ahead of the next series of the dancing competition.

Shirley is currently the head judge of the competition, a role she took over from former head judge Len Goodman, who sadly passed away on Saturday, April 22. She judges alongside Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

In an interview for Good Morning Britain, Shirley confirmed the judges were not arguing with the BBC. She also pointed out the absurdity of the claims in light of the current cost of living crisis in the UK, as well as working professionals such as nurses who are striking over pay and work conditions.

Shirley joined Susanna Reid and Ed Balls on an episode of Good Morning Britain last week where she squashed rumours about the behind-the-scenes row. She said: "First of all, I can clarify that there was no arguing with the BBC over pay.

"I want to say in particular... we’re in a crisis, a living crisis, where finances in different homes are very, very difficult. This is absolutely not true. So I can honestly say that there are no pay rises, it’s just not true, and no arguing. It is what it is.

"I think people are vigilant, the BBC are vigilant, we are vigilant, that we are going through a crisis. You look at the nurses, you look at all these people who need the pay rises. There was no stand-off – I don’t know who leaks this information or where the information comes from, but it’s absolutely not true."

