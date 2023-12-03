EastEnders actor Nigel Harman has explained why he had to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing at the 11th hour yesterday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Strictly contestant Nigel Harman has revealed why he had to pull out of Saturday night's show - and the series - which explains why there is no public vote this week.

The EastEnders actor - who was partnered with Katya Jones for the series - injured himself, as he explained to Claudia Winkleman. Nigel said: “I was leaping off a rostrum and was about to be caught by some very handsome men, and as I flew I was Peter Pan and as I landed I was in A&E. So I've done something to my rib basically, and it's quite painful. I’m a little bit high on painkillers as well but I’m having a lovely time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I've loved it. And I am [still] loving it - it's too soon to say 'loved'! This hasn’t really sunk in, when I watched everyone come down the stairs, I was a bit sad. I've been avoiding Kat all day because that makes it really real, as well."

When asked by Claudia how proud she is of Nigel, Katya said: "It’s quite hard to talk right now, I’m not going to lie. I have absolutely loved every moment of us creating magic on the dance floor. I know the reasons you did this, for your daughter and for your parents and especially missing out on this number, I know your parents will be very, very proud of you."

Nigel added: "The only reason I’m standing here is because of all the work you've [to Katya] put into me. You turn up every day with so many hundreds of great ideas. You challenge me, you push me, you support me, you make me laugh. I knew you would do extraordinary things on the floor with choreography and creativity, but most of all you're just part of me now."

The judges' scores from Saturday will be carried over to next week, when the audience will vote as usual. There will still be a results show on Sunday evening at 7.20pm on BBC One and iPlayer, which will see the professional dancers perform a routine from the My Fair Lady, and superstar Joss Stone will sing This Time, from new musical The Time Traveller's Wife.

Advertisement