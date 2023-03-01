Stranger Things is officially getting an on stage spinoff, and it’s coming to the West End sooner than you think. The spinoff will follow in the footsteps of the dance-theatre version of Peaky Blinders and a musical of The Great British Bake Off, which went on to become hot-ticket stage shows.

This isn’t the first time a theatrical Stranger Things experience has hit London. Just last year, London welcomed Stranger Things: The Experience which brought fans’ favourite elements of the show to life and welcomed them into the world of Hawkins.

It’s been confirmed that Kate Trefry, who plays a key role as an executive co-producer and writer on the sci-fi series, has penned the new script. The play will be produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions, with the show’s creators The Duffer Brothers acting as creative producers, and 21 Laps (founded and run by Stranger Things’ series director Shawn Levy) as associate producers.

Matt and Ross Duffer commented on the exciting news, saying: "We are beyond excited about Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt.

"You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won’t - it’s more fun to discover it for yourself. Can’t wait to see you nerds in London!"

So, when will the show launch and what can we expect from it? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will the Stranger Things stage show launch?

It’s been reported that the show will launch in late 2023, after originally being teased by the Duffer Brothers in 2022.

Which Stranger Things characters will be involved?

The show will include characters such as a young Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, Bob Newby and Henry Creel (played respectively by David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Sean Astin and Jamie Campbell Bower on screen).

What to expect from the Stranger Things stage show

The production team behind the theatrical experience has teased the show will take fans “right back to the beginning” of the Stranger Things story. The TV series is famous for its backdrop of 1980s pop culture, but the stage production will be set in 1959.

Sonia Friedman spoke about the plot of the show saying: "The world and mythology of Stranger Things has enabled a rich and fertile ground for creating an incredible story for the stage. The Duffer Brothers have built a huge global following for good reason, and a world-class creative team has built on their boundless imagination to dream up an unbelievably exciting theatrical event for our audiences.

