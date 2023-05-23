Stevie Nicks paid a touching tribute to fellow Fleetwood Mac bandmate the late Christine McVie during her show in Atlanta on Monday night (May 22). During the tribute, she also thanked Taylor Swift for writing a song that helped her through the grief.

Nicks told the audience: “Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing this thing for me, and that is writing a song called ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’. That is the sadness of how I feel. As long as Chris was, even on the other side of the world. We didn’t have to talk on the phone, we really weren’t phone buddies. Then we would go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we would walk in and it would be like ‘little sister, how are you?’ It was like never a minute had passed, never an argument in our entire 47 years”.

Following cheers from fans, Nicks continued: “So, when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids, we always were. And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So, you help me to do that. Thank you.”

Christine McVie died at the age of 79 on November 30, 2022. McVie became a cultural icon known for her captivating voice, musical talent and ability to songwrite, outside of Fleetwood Mac she released three of her own solo albums. McVie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac and received a Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

The news was revealed by Fleetwood Mac who released a joint statement that read: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one of a kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Nicks spoke about McVie in an interview with New Yorker Magazine in 2022 saying from the beginning of their days together in Fleetwood Mac, McVie and Stevie Nicks made a pact that they would never allow themselves to be disrespected by the male musicians in their community.

Stevie Nicks referred to Christine McVie as her “best friend” in a tribute (Photo: Getty Images)