Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who is renowned for being the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died at the age of 40. The beloved dancer was a former contestant of So You Think You Can Dance.

The news was confirmed in a statement from his wife, Alison Holker Boss, on Wednesday. The cause of death has been ruled as a suicide according to the Los Angeles Medical Office.

Advertisement

She said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share that my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Tributes have poured in the wake of the announcement, including from Ellen DeGeneres. The pair worked together for over eight years, including two years with Stephen as a co-executive of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, up until its final episode earlier this year.

Most Popular

Ellen said: “I’m heartbroken, tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Advertisement