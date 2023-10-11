Snowsports enthusiasts are opting for all-inclusive trips to cut their holiday costs

Snowsports enthusiasts are looking to cut the cost of their holidays this year amid the cost of living crisis.

A poll of 1,000 frequent skiers and snowboarders found on average people are spending £399 less in 2023 than the year before, with an average spend of £1,580 per person.

To combat rising costs, almost half (43 per cent) have booked their trips away already to get the best deal.

In fact, 67 per cent of those booked nine or more months in advance of their holiday, compared to just 59 per cent in 2022.

More than half (54 per cent) are rethinking their accommodation plans amid economic uncertainty, with 61 per cent more likely to book an all-inclusive trip.

The all-inclusive model is the most popular accommodation type for skiers this coming season, with 38 per cent of those who have already booked a ski holiday opting for this offering. Nicolas Bresch, Managing Director, UK, Ireland & Nordics at Club Med, who conducted the research, said: “We have seen significant early appetite for alpine holidays for the winter 2023/24 season, with demand higher than ever throughout September.

“It’s encouraging to see the high number of Brits booking early this year, as well as the number opting for all-inclusive this year, a sign of holidaymakers choosing to lock in their holiday prices before they rise throughout the season.”

All-inclusive trips

In terms of destinations, Switzerland (23 per cent) continues to be the most popular for the ski season, followed by France (20 per cent), Austria (13 per cent), Italy (eight per cent) and Canada (seven per cent).

When booking a winter sports holiday, almost half of those surveyed consider value for money (45 per cent) to be the most important factor.

Europe came out on top for ski destinations considered best value for money, with France (37 per cent) leading the way.

In addition to value, snow conditions and the lasting memory of a lacklustre early season last year is also having a knock-on effect as to where people are booking their winter sports holiday.

Of those polled, more than half (55 per cent) are reconsidering their winter sports destination given last season’s snow conditions.

This can be seen from the resorts already booked for the upcoming season, and Club Med benefitting from a number of high altitude resorts which are more snow-sure - including nine located over 1800m in the Alps.

And 60 per cent said they were looking at the sustainability credentials of their holiday provider before booking a holiday – up from 54 per cent two years ago.