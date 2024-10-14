Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Snowman coin is back for Christmas - and one lucky person will discover a gold version of the collectable hidden in a Royal Mint advent calendar.

The new 50p coin celebrates Raymond Briggs’ classic picture book, with a new design created by award-winning animator and illustrator Robin Shaw.

This year’s reverse (tails) design shows Briggs’ beloved character decorating the Christmas tree. The coins are available in a range of previous metal finishes and a selection of the coins will feature colour.

The coins will not enter general circulation, but are available to purchase on the Royal Mint website. To celebrate the launch of The Snowman 2024 collectable 50p, The Mint has hidden a solid gold coin behind door 24 in one limited-edition The Snowman advent calendar. The advent calendars will be priced at £30, with a total of 3,000 available.

The Snowman is being depicted on the new 50p coin - with a gold version hidden in one of its advent calendars for someone to discover on Christmas Eve | Royal Mint

Just one calendar will have the gold coin - worth £1,355 - hidden inside.

Since The Snowman first appeared on a Royal Mint 50p in 2018, close to 700,000 coins featuring the character have made their way into collections globally across 75 different countries, the Mint said.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “The Snowman collectable 50p has become a Christmas tradition at the Royal Mint, and we are delighted to continue this much-loved story on UK coinage. This year marks The Snowman’s seventh appearance on a 50p, and Robin Shaw’s special design expertly captures the magic of Christmas.”

Mr Shaw said: “It’s an honour to see one of my designs appear once again on a 50 pence piece. This year’s Snowman coin captures the magic of Raymond Briggs’ most enduring creation while celebrating The Snowman’s latest adventure on UK coins.”

First published in 1978 as a wordless picture book, The Snowman has since sold 5.5 million copies worldwide. The book inspired an animated short film that was first broadcast on Channel 4 on December 26 1982.

Thomas Merrington, creative director, Penguin Ventures, said: “Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman is a beloved and magical story that captures the hearts of many families at Christmas every year and we are thrilled our partnership with the Royal Mint continues to flourish with the release of this seventh coin.”

From November 11, Snowman fans will also be able to strike their own 50p featuring The Snowman at the Royal Mint Experience in Llantrisant, South Wales.