A shocking photo has revealed how a pair of sunglasses left on a car dashboard caused a huge blaze that ripped through the vehicle. The reflective shades, which ignited the fire by magnifying a concentrated ray from the sun, melted the car’s plastic interior - as well as parts of its engine bay.

The blaze broke out at 5.05pm in the village of Nuthall, Nottinghamshire , on Saturday (May 27) and was only doused after a fire engine attended the scene. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service shared the image on social media, warning motorists not to leave anything shiny in their vehicles that might also ignite a blaze.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson said: “The sun has been strong but beware this can cause fire. Earlier we attended a fire caused by sunglasses left on the dashboard. Make sure you keep reflective objects out of direct sunlight.”

The shocking image was shared by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue who were called in to tackle the blaze.

Most Popular

Motorists who saw the photos on social media thanked the service for alerting them to the unknown danger. One wrote: “Good information, looks nasty. Well done on giving out a warning and attending the fire.”