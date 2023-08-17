The release date for Selling The OC season two has been confirmed by Netflix

Following the success of the first series, Selling The OC is set to return to our screens soon for season two. On August 17, the second season was confirmed by Netflix in a post which reads: “ The real estate market is hot and the rumours are even hotter. Selling withdrawal is almost over.”

The first season of the Netflix show featured real estate agents from The Oppenheim Group, which is the agency owned by Brett and Jason Oppenheim that is featured on Selling Sunset, as they search for luxury homes in Orange County, California.

In the series, Jason and Brett lead the team as they battle their personal lives alongside stunning homes and high-end clients. It premiered in August 2022 and the eight-episode series was filled with rivalries, fighting and a whole load of gossip.

Selling The OC will return to Netflix soon for its second season

But when will the new series air and which cast will return? Here’s everything you need to know:

Selling The OC season 2 release date

It has confirmed that Selling The OC will return on September 8. The series will be available to watch on its release date via Netflix.

Selling The OC season 2 cast