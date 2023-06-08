A 15-year-old schoolboy who was riding an electric bike has died after smashing into a parked ambulance while being followed by the police. Greater Manchester police said the incident happened at around 2pm when traffic officers began following the boy along Fitzwarren Street in Salford, onto Lower Seedley Road.

Bollards prevented the police vehicle from continuing to follow the e-bike but a short time later a road traffic collision occurred between the e-bike and an ambulance on Langworthy Road. Greater Manchester police confirmed the 15-year-old boy riding the e-bike sadly died.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “In line with normal proceedings, the incident has been referred to IOPC who are now leading the investigation. A cordon remains in place on Langworthy Road.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who tragically died.”

