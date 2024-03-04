Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of Sarah Everard has published never-before-seen photos of the young marketing executive who was kidnapped, raped and murdered by a Met Police officer.

The pictures have been released ahead of a documentary which looks at the Met’s investigation into Ms Everard's murder and will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Tuesday March 5 at 9pm.

The documentary will include interviews with the Senior Investigating Officer, the Prosecuting Barrister and Ms Everard’s local MP. It is being shown days after the third anniversary of her death.

The pictures show the marketing executive smiling at her graduation, enjoying a warm day next to a swimming pool, drinking a glass of wine and looking pensive.

Unseen images of Sarah Everard have been released ahead of the BBC documentary

Ms Everard, was 33-years-old when she was tricked into complying with a false arrest by armed Met officer Wayne Couzens on the evening of March 3, 2021, while walking home to Brixton from Clapham.

Couzens used his handcuffs and warrant card to snatch her from the streets and went on to strangle her with his police belt in the early hours of March 4.

After a desperate search, police discovered her remains in Ashford, Kent, and Couzens was arrested and convicted of her kidnap, rape and murder. He will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Last week an inquiry chaired by Lady Elish Angiolini said Couzens should never have been given his job as a police officer and chances to stop the sexual predator were repeatedly ignored and missed.

The report laid bare evidence of allegations against Couzens, including accusations of sexual abuse and a "very serious sexual assault of a child barely into her teens". The allegations of sexual offending stretched back nearly 20 years before the murder of Ms Everard.

Lady Elish said: “Wayne Couzens should never have been a police officer. And, without a significant overhaul, there is nothing to stop another Couzens operating in plain sight."

She urged all police forces across the country to "take immediate action" and called for an urgent review of indecent exposure charges against serving officers.