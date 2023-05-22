Rylan Clark has announced he will be stepping back from hosting his Radio 2 show. The 34-year-old presenter and former X Factor contestant recently told his listeners he would be taking the “next few weeks” off to “work on other bits.”

In the announcement, Rylan failed to disclose his replacement or details on what he would be working on during his time off. Currently, he presents his Saturday show on BBC Radio 2 from 3pm and 6pm.

Announcing his temporary leave, Rylan said: "I just want to say whoever is looking after this seat for a fair few weeks, can you please make sure you look after Couch Potatoes?"

He added: "Well, listen, as I said, I'm gonna be off now for a fair few weeks, 'cause I've got some other bits that I need to do, and I will be back very very soon.

"But whoever's here, please look after 'em. Make sure you send in all your messages. Look after Simon – 'cause, y'know, he gets jealous when other people are in”

"Look after Lottie and Sal, look after Brendan and whoever else is working on the show, because I love 'em. I don't say it a lot, but I do, alright?"

The news comes after Phillip Schofield announced he has stepped down from presenting This Morning. Rylan Clark was a regular guest presenter on the ITV show, which has caused speculation whether he has been pulled in by producers as a replacement for Schofield.

