England will look to get a disappointing 2023 back on track as they face a confident Argentina side in the Rugby World Cup

England’s Rugby World Cup campaign gets underway as they take on Argentina in both sides’ opening group A fixture. Hosts France got the tournament underway on Friday (September 8), beating New Zealand 27 - 13.

The current holders of Rugby’s most prestigious tournament is South Africa. They convincingly beat England in the final 32 - 12 with the tournament being hosted across 12 venues in Japan.

Despite looking to go one better this year, expectations are at an all-time low for Steve Borthwick’s side. They have just three wins to their name so far in 2023, two of which came against Wales.

Argentina definitely come into the game as favourites, due to their recent performances including an impressive away win against Australia and two ever so narrow losses against the current World Champions, South Africa.

It’s the first of four group stage matches for England. After Argentina they will face Japan on September 17, Chile six days later on September 23 before rounding off their group stage campaign against Samoa on October 7.

When does England v Argentina kick off?

England v Argentina kicks off at 8pm UK time on Saturday, September 9 . The game will take place at Stade Velodrome, Marseille.

How to watch England v Argentina on TV

England v Argentina will be shown live on ITV1 from 7.15pm. Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

England v Argentina live stream