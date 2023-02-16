The Royal Mint has launched a new coin featuring Albus Dumbledore and King Charles as part of a new Harry Potter themed collection. The monarch’s likeness features on the “heads” of the special 50p, while the Hogwarts headmaster features on the other side.

The new collection was announced last year and marks the 25th publishing anniversary of Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone by JK Rowling. Two other coins in the collection feature the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prices for the “Dumbledore” coin range from £11 for an uncirculated 50p to £20 for a colour version. A £200 denomination gold coin will set you back £5,215.

The Royal Mint said that, so far, Harry Potter fans from across 86 countries have bought at least one coin in the range. Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services, said: "The Royal Mint’s Harry Potter coin collection has seen a popular response among collectors worldwide, not only for the books being a global phenomenon, but due to the collection being one of a small number that will see a change of portrait during the series.

Most Popular

"The 50p coin featuring Professor Albus Dumbledore marks this change of portrait, with His Majesty King Charles III’s official coin portrait now appearing for the first time in the series. This collection of coins serves as a permanent reminder of the fascinating transition from Britain’s longest reigning monarch to His Majesty the King’s first appearance on UK coinage."

Richard Harris played Dumbledore in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, before reprising the role in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Michael Gambon took over the role in the later films following his death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Royal Mint has launched a new coin featuring Albus Dumbledore and King Charles as part of a new Harry Potter themed collection. The monarch’s likeness features on the “heads” of the special 50p, while the Hogwarts headmaster features on the other side.

The coin is available to buy on the Royal Mint’s website as a 50p denomination version, as well as other denominations, from today (Thursday, February 16). Other coins in the collection feature Harry Potter, the Hogwarts Express and Hogwarts School.

Some of the coins are in colour and some boast a “latent feature” which rotates in the light to reveal a lightning bolt, as well as a number 25 to mark the publishing anniversary of the first Harry Potter book.