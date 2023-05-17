Prince William and Kate Middleton will not receive a historic royal perk taking the roles of Prince and Princess and Wales, it has been claimed. The couple will not have an official investiture for their new titles as the tradition has been "unceremoniously done away with", according to a royal commentator.

King Charles was crowned the Prince of Wales in 1969 at a ceremony at Caernarfon Castle. Royal commentator Daniela Elser said the "most obvious" reason another investiture will not happen is due to the amount it costs. She said the royal couple would not get "one of the biggest perks of their new positions".

William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. Writing for news.com.au, Ms Elser added: "It’s easy to understand why the Waleses might have no interest in going down the investiture route and it has nothing to do with the prospect of spending time in Cardiff or learning to love a pastie.

“The point is here, investitures are not something one can do on the cheap, therefore, if William and Kate did decide they wanted their own, it would require someone spending tens of millions of dollars on something that would be nothing but a blatant marketing ploy.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children

