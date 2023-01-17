Primark has launched its first ever premature baby collection, specifically designed for babies born early. Primark said it wanted to create affordable, accessible and sustainable clothing for parents with a preterm child, typically born before 37 weeks.

The range is available in 3lbs, 4lbs and 5lbs sizing and includes sleepsuits, bodysuits, hats, scratch mitts and cardigans. Meanwhile, Primark’s premature baby range offers the same amazing value that parents expect from Primark, with prices from £4 to £9.

Advertisement

Primark explained that more than one in 10 babies are born prematurely, and to be able to find and access baby clothes with the right fit and function can be a “challenge”. In the process of creating the collection, Primark spoke to parents to find out the challenges they faced with dressing their premature babies, and what extra requirements they needed.

Beth Honeyborne, a buyer on Primark’s baby team, kicked off the 18-month development process.

Most Popular

She said: “We knew that we could really make a difference but also that there is no more precious customer than a tiny baby, so we had to make sure the products suited all of their needs. Our technical product research team worked with my team and I in babywear to make sure we were designing and manufacturing a high-quality range that was fit for purpose.

“The feedback from parents who have experienced preterm births played a huge part in the process. In addition, the range is of the highest quality and produced by specifically selected suppliers with the highest care and attention to detail.”

Advertisement

Beth explained that the Primark baby body and sleepsuits open out flat to make dressing premature babies as easy as possible. The items also feature flat seams and soft velcro, and all products include removable labels for extra comfort.

Some the items in the new Primark premature baby range

Advertisement

“It’s been an inspiring and proud experience for all of us at Primark who have worked to bring this to life, and we can’t wait to make it available to everyone who needs it,” Beth added.

The premature baby range is available in Primark stores and also using the online Click and Collect service.