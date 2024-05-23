Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Are you wondering where you could eat out with your kids this May half-term on a budget?

Look no further! We have compiled the best offers around the UK where kids can eat for free (or nearly free) this half term including TGI Friday’s, Tesco and Prezzo.

Note that some offers require you to purchase an adult meal.

Under 16s eat for £1 at Asda

Under 16s eat for £1 at Asda's cafes with no minimum adult spend. The kids' menu has a variety of offers including dishes such as Penne Pasta with Meatballs and a vegan Hidden Veg pasta meal, alongside firm favourites fish fingers, chicken nuggets and the all-day breakfast, with the option of swapping out chips for a salad or peas. A piece of fruit is also included in the deal.

There is also an alternative £1 cold pick and mix selection that includes a sandwich, drink and piece of fruit. The menu includes new treats such as a jelly pot with whole fruit pieces or a jelly squeeze pouch as an alternative to a pack of crisps. Also, receive a free Ella's baby food pouch for children under 18 months old with any purchase.

Kids eat for free with Brewdog

Kids eat for free from May 25 to June 2 when pre-booking using the code "KIDS EAT FREE" when you indulge in one of the mains.

The kids menu includes the Billy The Grilly (mixed cheese toastie, served with fries, salad and a soft drink), The Young Clucks (breaded chicken strips with BBQ sauce and served with fries, salad and a soft drink), Mac N’Cheese (macaroni in gooey cheesy cheddar sauce served with fries, salad and a soft drink) and the DIY Pizza (a pizza with a cheesy base and the choice of two toppings between pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushroom, spinach, leeks and red onion).

Kids eat for £2 with Gourmet Burger Kitchen

With GBK's "Kids Eat for £2" offer, children are entitled to one main and one side for £2 when an adult purchases a full-priced meal from the main menu.

The kids menu includes the Kids Cheeseburgers, Chicken Tenders and Vegan Burgers served with fries.

Kids eat free at Pausa Café in Dunelm

Visitors can enjoy a free mini meal deal at any point of any day with every £4 spent at the café. It includes one main, one drink and two snacks.

Under 16s eat breakfast for free at Beefeater

Two under 16s can enjoy a free unlimited breakfast with every adult breakfast purchased, meaning an adult and two kids could eat an unlimited breakfast for £10.99.

Kids eat free (or for £1) at Bella Italia

2 to 11-year-olds eat free all day every Thursday and for £1 between 4pm to 6pm from Sunday to Wednesday. The kid's meals include three delicious courses and a drink.

Kids eat for £1 (or £1.50) at Hungry Horse Pubs

Every Monday, Hungry Horse has a selection of £1 and £1.50 kids' meals with every full-paying adult.

£1 dishes include four chicken nuggets with two sides or veggies, Rigatoni pasta in a rich Neapolitan sauce with two sides or veggies and two Quorn sausages with vegan gravy, two sides or veggies.

£1.50 dishes include Katsu chicken burger served with sunshine rice, crunchy veggie sticks and an extra pot of katsu sauce, Chilli with basmati rice and crunchy veggie sticks and Cheese & tomato flatbread pizza.

Kids eat for 95p (or £1.50) at IKEA

Every Saturday to Thursday, little ones can enjoy a Kids mac and cheese and a soft drink for 95p, or any other Kids meal for £1.50.

Under 16s eat free at Morrisons

Under-16s can enjoy a free kids meal from the customer Café kids menu or a chilled kids snack pack with any one adult meal with a value of £4.50 or over. The kid's meal includes a piece of fruit and Tropicana Kids Orange or Apple drink or bottle of water. It cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer except the Teatime Meal Deal.

Kids eat free at Tesco

Choose a sandwich, a piece of fruit, two snacks and a drink for free with any adult purchase in a Tesco Café during half term.

Under 12s eat free at The Real Greek

From May 26 to June 2, under 12s can receive a free kid's meal from the kids' menu, a drink and ice cream/sorbet when an accompanying adult spends a minimum of £10. Not valid with Lunch Menu, Filoxenia Dinner Menu, Kali Orexi Menu or Party Menu, or in conjunction with any other offer, promotion or discount.

Kids eat free at Yo! Sushi

From May 27 to 31, up to three kids can get a free bento box for every £10 spent on food by an accompanying adult (One child eats free per £10 spent on food by the accompanying adult.)

Under 16s eat breakfast for free at Brewers Fayre

Two under 16s can enjoy a free unlimited breakfast with every adult breakfast purchased, meaning an adult and two kids could eat an unlimited breakfast for £10.99. From May 28 to June 7, from Monday to Friday from noon to 6pm, guests can also enjoy two adult mains and two kids mains for £20. Up to two extra kids' meals can be added for £2.99, as well as an additional side/dessert for £2.99 each.

Kids eat for £1 at Sainsbury’s Café

From 11am to close, enjoy one children’s hot main meal or lunch bag for £1 with the purchase of an adult hot main meal from £5.20 in the Sainsbury's café.

Kids eat for free at Las Iguanas

Kids aged 12 and under can enjoy a free kids' meal made of a main, two sides and a dessert when an adult orders a main course from the a la carte menu through the My Iguanas app. You can also claim a free copy of the Iggy & Friends book with every kids meal.

Under 12s eat free at TGI Friday’s

With the Stripes Reward app, guests can get a free kid's meal when ordering an adult's main.

The kid’s menu includes Chicken Burgers, Fridays Hotdogs or Crispy Chicken Tenders alongside two sides of your choice.

Under 16s eat breakfast for free at Bar + Block

Two under 16s can enjoy the All-You-Can-Eat buffet breakfast for free with every adult breakfast purchased, meaning an adult and two kids could eat an unlimited breakfast for £10.99.

Kids 10 and under eat for free at Bill’s

Up to two kids ages 10 and under can eat for free from May 27 to 31 when an adult orders any main dish (breakfast, lunch or dinner).

The children’s menu features family favourites including the famous buttermilk pancakes, mac & cheese, and fish fingers & chips.

Kids eat for free at Hard Rock Café

From May 20 to 23 and 27 to 30, you can receive a free children’s menu per adult main course you buy at Hard Rock Café.

Kids 10 and under eat for free at Preto

Children ages 10 and under eat for free at Preto any weekend and from 4pm on weekdays with a full paying adult rodizio. To make use of this offer, download the voucher and show a member of staff.

Kids eat for free at Dobbies

Children eat for free at Dobbies with the purchase of any traditional or full breakfast or adult main course.

Under 5s eat for free at Future Inns

Under 5s eat for free at Future Inns restaurants in Bristol, Cardiff and Plymouth with any meal purchased by an adult including breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Kids eat for £1 at Sizzling Pubs

From Monday to Friday from 3pm (and from 12pm on school holidays), children eat for £1 when you buy an adult main menu in the same transaction.

Kids eat for £1 at Brains Pubs

On Wednesdays, kids can enjoy any main meal from the “Little Dragons” menu for £1 when purchased with one full price adult main meal.

Adult main meals do not include sandwiches, jackets, starters, sharers, sides or desserts.

Under 10s eat for free at Purezza

Under 10s get a free mini pizza with every paying adult.

Kids have a choice between a Cheesy Pizza, Tomato Pizza or Pepperoni Pizza.

Under 10s eat for free at OK Diners

Under 10s eat free when an adult purchases a main course from the a la carte menu from any diner except those on the A1.

Kids aged 8 and under eat for free at Angus Steak House

Children aged 8 and under can enjoy a free meal when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

The offer is available every day during half term and any Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Kids ages 8 and under eat free at Gordan Ramsay Restaurants

Children aged 8 and under eat for free when an adult orders from the a la carte menu.

The kids menu includes Macaroni and Cheese, Bangers and Mash, Meatball Pasta with Tomato Sauce and Burger and Chips.

There’s also an option to add a dessert -Chocolate brownie, Vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce or Sticky toffee pudding - for an extra £3.50.

Under 16s eat breakfast for free at Premiere Inn

Two under 16s can enjoy a free unlimited breakfast with every adult breakfast purchased or meal deal, meaning an adult and two kids could eat an unlimited breakfast for £10.99.

Kids 12 and under eat for free at Franco Manca

Kids 12 an under can enjoy a free small pizza with the purchase of a full price adult meal.

Pizza options for kids include Organic tomato & mozzarella, Roasted cured ham, organic tomato & mozzarella and Cured chorizo, organic tomato & mozzarella.

Under 12s eat for free at Banana Tree

Under 12s eat for free when an adult orders a main course from the All Day menu.

The kid’s menu includes Chicken or Vegan Katsu Curry and the Sweetcorn Fritter Balls among other choices as well as a side, dip and dessert of their choice.

Kids 10 or under eat for free at Coconut Tree

From May 27 to June 2, children 10 and under eat for free per paying adult.

Under 16s eat breakfast for free with Travelodge

Two under 16s can enjoy a free unlimited breakfast with every adult breakfast purchased, meaning an adult and two kids could eat an unlimited breakfast for £5.75 for lighter breakfast or £7.95 for full breakfast.

Under 16s eat breakfast for free at Table Table