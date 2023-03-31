Paul O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio has shared the couple’s last-ever picture they took together in a heartbreaking Instagram post. The popular TV star died “unexpectedly but peacefully” at the age of 67 earlier this week.

Leaving a nation in mourning, tribute after tribute have been pouring in for the much-loved former BBC Radio 2 presenter, known to many as Lily Savage. Two days after the sad news, Andre took to social media to share an intimate portrait of the couple.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Captioning the image, Andre wrote on Instagram: “In time I hope to write to everyone individually and thank you for all the posts, messages, phone calls, emails, cards and flowers of support. I much appreciate you all taking the time to reach out. I’m so very touched and I’m sure Paul would be too!

“Browsing for a picture I found the last picture we ever took together. Unbeknownst to us back in January this would be our last ever holiday together.”

Most Popular

The loving-couple cut such peaceful and happy figures as they stood side-by-side on a boat. Both Paul O’Grady and Andre Portasio showing off the widest of smiles unaware this was their final photograph together.

The couple tied the knot at a low-key ceremony back in 2017 after dating for 11 years.

Advertisement

Andre announced the death of the larger than life presenter on Tuesday (March 28). He said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

Advertisement