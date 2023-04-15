The cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’grady has been revealed. The 67-year-old died at his home in Kent at the end of March.

The news of his death was confirmed in a statement from his husband, Andre Portasio. Mr Portasio said: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening (March 28).

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

The cause of death has been confirmed following one national publication obtaining Mr O’Grady’s death certificate. The reason identified is ‘sudden cardiac arrhythmia’.

Heart health issues were talked about openly by Mr O’Grady before his death. During interviews, he spoke about how he suffered three heart attacks before the age of 65.

Sudden arrhythmic death syndrome, or SADs, is detailed by the British Heart Foundation. The charity’s website reads: “When someone dies suddenly and unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest, but the cause of the cardiac arrest can’t be found.

Viewers were left ‘bawling’ after a tribute show for Paul O’Grady aired on Sunday night

