News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Paul Cattermole dead: S Club 7 star’s death certificate reveals he died of ‘multiple heart issues’ aged 46

Paul Cattermole was found dead in his Dorset flat in April.

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 21:06 BST- 1 min read

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole’s death certificate has revealed the singer died from ‘multiple heart issues’, it has been reported. The 46-year-old was found dead in his flat on April 6 in Wareham, Dorset.

According to The Express, coroners found Paul died from a ‘cardiac arrhythmia, acute myocardial ischaemia and severe coronary artery atheroma and intraplaque haemorrhage’ just months before the band’s reunion tour.

The National Institute of Health says: “An arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, is a problem with the rate or rhythm of your heartbeat. Your heart may beat too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular rhythm.”

Regarding acute myocardial ischaemia, the Mayo Clinic says: “Myocardial ischemia occurs when blood flow to your heart is reduced, preventing the heart muscle from receiving enough oxygen.”

Most Popular

    As mentioned, his death came just months before S Club 7 were set to head on a reunion tour. Since, they have rebranded themselves and faced another set back when Hannah Spearritt dropped out.

    On Instagram, the popular band now refer to themselves as just ‘S Club’. But the band and the tour will still be going ahead.

    S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole pictured in 2014. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole pictured in 2014. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
    S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole pictured in 2014. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

    In a recent social media clip band member Jon Lee, said: “Sorry it’s been a while since you’ve heard from us but in all honesty we’ve been in a bit of shock and it’s taken a while for us to find the right words to describe how we feel about losing our brother Paul.”

    Related topics:Dorset