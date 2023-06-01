Parkdean Resorts, which has holiday sites across the UK, has launched a flash sale with breaks from just £99. The low-cost holidays, in prime tourist locations such as Cornwall, Norfolk and Yorkshire, are available for arrivals in June, July and September, but do not include stays during the school holidays.

Parkdean has holiday sites across England, Scotland, Wales and the Isle of Wight which are perfect for those in need of a staycation. The Parkdean website describes itself as having ‘fantastic accommodation and top class facilities’ which will ensure you have the perfect getaway. The sites are located near award-winning beaches and local towns nearby waiting to be explored.

Parkdean’s caravans sleep between four to six people so you enjoy four nights away from home for as little as £6 per person, per night, at a choice of over 65 locations across the country.

The flash sale covers arrivals from Monday, June 5, 2023 to Friday, November 17, 2023 but excludes arrivals from Friday, July 21, 2023 – Saturday, September 2, 2023 and Friday, October 20, 2023 – Friday, October 27, 2023.

