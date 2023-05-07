Fans of Scottish time travelling series Outlander have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of season 7. And now they know the wait is almost over as the release date for the next instalment has finally been revealed.

The Outlander TV series is based on novels written by Diana Gabaldon. The books have sold around 50 million copies worldwide, and the love of the story has transferred into the highly successful series.

The seventh series is likely to cover the end of the sixth book - titled A Breath of Snow and Ashes - before taking on narrative from An Echo in the Bone. This is likely due to the short nature of series six of the TV show.

As well as the date, we now know who will be returning to the screen for the new series. Fan-favourites Caitríona Balfe as “Claire Fraser”, Sam Heughan as “Jamie Fraser”, Sophie Skelton as “Brianna MacKenzie”, Richard Rankin as “Roger MacKenzie”, John Bell as “Young Ian”, David Berry as “Lord John Grey”, Caitlin O’Ryan as “Lizzie Beardsley”, Paul Gorman as “Josiah and Keziah Beardsley” are all coming back.

Several new additions to the “Outlander” family, including Charles Vandervaart as “William Ransom,” Izzy Meikle-Small as “Rachel Hunter” and Joey Phillips as “Denzell Hunter.”

Outlander season 7 release date

Doune Castle - or as fans of Outlander like to call it, Castle Leoch (Credit: STARZ/Historic Environment Scotland)

The all important release date and time has been confirmed for season seven of Outlander. UK fans will be able to watch the show on Lionsgate+ from June 16.

The seventh series will be split into two sections. Eight episodes will run consecutively from mid June and then a second section will be released in 2024.