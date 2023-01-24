Oscar nominations 2023: Top Gun & All Quiet on the Western Front lead whilst Paul Mescal scores Best Actor nod
All the films nominated for the Oscars 2023
The Oscar nominations were announced today (January 24) with Everything Everywhere All at Once , All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin cleaning up. It was a special moment for Ireland with both Paul Mescal and Colin Ferrall receiving the nod for Best Actor.
Hosted from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre by Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams, all nominees in 23 prestigious categories have been announced ahead of the 95th Academy Awards show in March.
Advertisement
As predicted, the award’s frontrunners were Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere, All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Whale, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front joined the group after a successful showing on the BAFTAs list.
Here’s the full list of nominations for the Oscars 2023.
Entire list of Oscar Nominations 2023
Nominees for Best Picture
Advertisement
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Nominees for Best Director
Advertisement
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Dan Kwann & Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
- Todd Field - Tár
- Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Nominees for Best Actress
Advertisement
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Advertisement
Nominees for Best Actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Advertisement
Nominees for Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Advertisement
Nominees for Cinematogrphy
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Advertisement
Nominees for Production Design
Advertisement
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Nominees for Animated Film
Advertisement
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish
- The Sea Best
- Turning Red
Nominees for International Feature Film
Advertisement
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
Advertisement
Nominees for Documentary Short Film Films
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Marsha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Advertisement
Nominees for Original Song
- Applause from Tell It Like a Woman
- Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu from RRR
- This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Advertisement
Nominees for Actor in a Supporting Role
- Brendan Gleeson (Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
- Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
- Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Advertisement
Nominees for Animated Short Film
Advertisement
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it
Nominees for Live Action Short Film
Advertisement
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Nominees for Original Screenplay
Advertisement
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Advertisement
Nominees for Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Advertisement
Nominees for Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Advertisement
Nominees for Costume Design
Advertisement
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Nominees for Actress in a Supporting Role
Advertisement
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once