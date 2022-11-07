Olivia Attwood’s fiancé has said the Love Island star is “fine” after being forced to quit I’m a Celebrity over a “precautionary measure”. Bradley Dack told the Daily Mail that she will be “gutted” after becoming the first person from Love Island to enter the jungle.

According to the Daily Mail , the Blackburn Rovers star doesn’t know why Attwood is leaving and says he “saw it in the news, like anyone else” and is “waiting for a call”.

The 31-year-old reality TV star had to quit the show earlier today after less than 24-hours on the show and was withdrawn from the show on medical grounds. A show spokesman said: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

Despite leaving the show early Olivia is still entitled to receive her £125,000 fee for appearing on the ITV show, a national paper reports. A TV source revealed the Love Island star will receive her full fee due to a particular clause in her celebrity contract. The fee is believed to be between £100,000 - £125,000.

On Sunday night (November 6), I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! made its much-anticipated return with legendary duo Ant & Dec at the helm yet again. The latest series returned to Australia following its COVID-related switch to Wales in 2020.

The first episode saw a new batch of celebrities enter the Australian jungle ready to face the dreaded bushtucker trials. Among the famous faces were 80s pop sensation Boy George and TV personality Olivia, with the pair both voted by the public to become Jungle VIPs (Very isolated people).

After completing the helicopter challenge, Olivia said: “Oh my god I’m crying, that’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever done, ever.