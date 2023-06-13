Two people who were killed in a ‘horrific’ attack in Nottingham were students, it has been confirmed. One other person lost their life in the incident, which happened in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, June 13).

It is understood that the students were both studying at the University of Nottingham. The University said it was “shocked” and “devastated” by the deaths and paid tribute to the students on social media.

Posting on Twitter, the University wrote: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the sudden and unexpected death of two of our students following a major incident in #Nottingham city centre overnight.

“We are shocked and devastated by the news and our thoughts are with those affected, their families and friends.” The university added that it knows the deaths are “likely to cause distress for staff and students in our community”.

The University of Nottingham students’ union said it was cancelling this evening’s grad ball, and would work with the university “and relevant authorities to understand the situation”. Meanwhile, Nottingham Trent University has contacted its students to reassure them.

It said its sites “remain open and fully staffed” for anyone who needs support, and urged any residents affected “to speak to our team about any concerns, and to be with friends in a safe space”.

Nottingham attack - what happened?

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am this morning (Tuesday, June 13) after two people had been killed. Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people.

One man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries. A man was also found dead in Magdala Road shortly afterwards.

Armed police on Ilkeston Road, Nottingham, which is cordoned off after two people were found dead in the street.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody. A number of major roads in the city centre will remain closed as a thorough police investigation is underway.