Police have formally identified the three people killed during yesterday’s attacks in Nottingham as their heartbroken families pay tribute. University of Nottingham students Barnaby Philip John Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both aged 19, were found in Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday (June 13) having been stabbed.

Ian Robert Coates, aged 65, was later found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road after he was attacked and had his van stolen. A 31-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Barnaby, of Taunton, Somerset, was a talented young cricketer who was studying history. In a statement, his family said: “Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to. He was a talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team.

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man. As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.

“His brother is bereft beyond belief, and at this time we ask for privacy as a family to be allowed time to process and grieve. We will not be making any further statements, particularly in relation to the police investigation.

“We are so proud to release this photograph, chosen by us as a family, of an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend. Thank you for your understanding, and to everyone who has supported us in this awful journey so far.”

Grace, a first-year medical student, was a talented hockey player who was described as ‘a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads’. She also played for the university. Her family said: “Grace was an adored daughter and sister; she was a truly wonderful and beautiful young lady.

“Grace was not just a sister to James but his best friend. He is completely heartbroken. As parents, words cannot explain our complete and utter devastation. She will be so dearly missed.

“We were so incredibly proud of Grace’s achievements and what a truly lovely person she was. She was resilient and wise beyond her years. Grace was so happy in life fulfilling her ambition of studying to become a doctor whilst playing topflight hockey at university.

