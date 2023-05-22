News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Patients soon able to use NHS app to access private healthcare as Government cracks down of waiting times

The Government has made plans to reduce NHS waiting times after waiting lists hit an all time high

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:30 BST- 2 min read

Patients across the UK will soon be able to opt for private hospital treatment via the NHS app. It comes as the Government aims to cut waiting times after they reached record levels in February.

The waiting list for routine treatments on the NHS now stands at more than seven million and is predicted to keep rising until Spring 2024. The Conservatives are hoping that more people will choose to pay for private healthcare to bring down NHS waiting times.

Twenty-eight trusts across England currently allow patients to view and manage their appointments via the NHS app, which is expected to be expanded out further. Patients are currently able to check waiting times at their local hospitals via the My Planned Care website.

The Department of Health and Social Care has said that the NHS has cut 18-month waits by 91%, with two-year waits being “virtually eliminated”. A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said:“Cutting waiting lists is one of the government’s top five priorities, with the NHS App playing a vital role in giving patients greater control over their own care and supporting elective care recovery.

Most Popular

    "We have already started to implement the Elective Recovery Taskforce’s work and a full plan will be published soon, outlining how we can go even further to unlock the independent sector to get patients treated more quickly and reduce waiting lists."

    A Whitehall source discussed the new NHS app plans, telling The Times: “There is definitely scope for that. The NHS app is increasingly well-used, there is already some functionality where patients can directly book, and we are looking to modernise those booking capabilities and update the options in the app."

    The NHS will soon allow patients to acces private healthcare The NHS will soon allow patients to acces private healthcare
    The NHS will soon allow patients to acces private healthcare

    The Times has said that Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak is expected to confirm the plans within the coming weeks.

    Related topics:NHSHealthcarePatientsGovernment