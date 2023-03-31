The Night Agent has fast become one of Netflix’s biggest shows since its launch on March 23, 2023. Just days after its release, the show emerged as the third-most-viewed debuting series on Netflix.

The show is based on the popular novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk and boasts quite the roster of names in the cast, including Hong Chau who was recently nominated for an Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her role opposite Brendan Fraser in The Whale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show received mixed reviews from critics, but garnered over 168 million hours of viewing from households across the world as they binged the thrill filled series. The show follows FBI Agent Peter Sutherland as he is thrown into a vast conspiracy about a mole at the highest levels of the United States government.

So, when can we expect more adventures from Peter Sutherland and Rose Larkin? Here’s everything you need to know.

Most Popular

Will there be a second season of The Night Agent?

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief (bigger than when the final episode came to a close), as Netflix have officially renewed the show for a second season. In fact they made the renewal just six days after its release, given Netflix’s recent record of cancelling shows many were relieved to hear the news.

Advertisement

How to watch Netflix’s The Night Agent

Advertisement

All episodes are available to watch on Netflix now. You can sign up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution

Full cast of The Night Agent

Advertisement

The Night Agent