Missing Titanic sub: Hunt ‘still active search and rescue’ despite oxygen supplies running out - what’s next?
The search for the missing Titanic submersible is still ‘active’ after the estimated oxygen deadline passes
The US Coast Guard has confirmed the search for the missing submersible is “still an active search and rescue”. This comes after the reported deadline for the remaining estimated oxygen for those on board passed at 12.18pm on Thursday (June 22). The 6.7m (22ft)-long OceanGate Expeditions vessel, reportedly had a 96-hour oxygen supply in case of emergencies.
Officials said that the approximated “breathable air” on board the Titan would have run out by 7:18am EDT which was 12:18pm BST. Multiple remotely-operated submarines have joined the search, two of which have already reached the sea floor.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard told Sky News: "We continue to keep the crew members and the families in our thoughts as we proceed with this search and rescue while we’re cognisant of the time and we’ve factored in a lot of data and information into the search.
"This is still an active search and rescue at this point and we’re using the equipment that we have on the bottom right now, the remote operated vehicles to expand our search capability, and then also to provide rescue capability as well."
The submersible, named Titan, went missing on Sunday (June 18) and it is thought to have lost contact with its support ship just an hour and 45 minutes into its dive. The submersible was on its way to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada. around 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland. Three British men are onboard, including businessman Hamish Harding; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son, Suleman.