Brits could see a mini-heatwave this Easter holiday as temperatures are predicted to soar as high as 20C in some parts of the country. British Weather Services’ senior meteorological consultant, Jim Dale has analysed the data and predicts some parts of the UK could see a warm spell during the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Speaking to the Mirror, Jim said the warm weather is ‘starting to come out just in time for Easter. He said: "We went through February and it was dry and predominantly mild. When I say it was dry, it was exceptionally dry in the southeast, so we had to make that up.

"We’re starting to come out of it just in time for Easter, and we’re likely to see some high pressure come on just before Good Friday. It’s not a given, but there are good signs that this kind of change of fortune will arrive just in time for Easter.

"If we give it some time - and I’m not just talking about Good Friday or the Saturday, but certainly the back end of the bank holiday weekend and the week that follows for the school holidays - it does look like it might well become warmer."

He added that it’s ‘not unusual’ to see a warm blast in April following a ‘chilly spell’ but it’s a ‘swing month’ which means it could either get a lot warmer, or colder.

A meteorologist has predicted heatwave over Easter

Jim said: "The only other thing to mention is that the sun’s angle is getting such that when you get sunshine - even on a northerly airstream - it gets quite warm. So I would expect that as we go through the Easter period, I would expect us to nudge the 20C mark in the south and east, and maybe even the north into eastern Scotland. That’s a bit of conjecture, and maybe a bit of hope, but it wouldn’t be that unusual."

