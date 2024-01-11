Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK is currently facing a wintry snap of cold weather, with further cold and frosty weather likely throughout the week.

According to the Met Office, the UK is currently experiencing high pressure, which is leading to colder weather for the time of year as usual.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As temperatures continue to plummet, the Met Office have warned that areas across the UK could be hit with snow, as Arctic air surges southward.

The cold and dry conditions are said to continue throughout the week. By Sunday, a northerly airflow will develop, increasing the chances of wintry hazards.

This will continue until the early part of next week which will lead to showers around the coast that will most likely turn to snow in areas, particularly in the north.

The UK are set to face further cold weather.

The expected snowfall has been predicted by the Met Office to be “substantial”.

Advertisement