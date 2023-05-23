McVities discontinued Happy Faces in 2015 but excited fans have now noticed the biscuit appearing on supermarket shelves once again. The biscuits, which have jam and cream in the middle complete with a smiley face on top, have been spotted in Asda and cost £1 per pack.

The brand has confirmed this is not a limited-time return for Happy Faces and the biscuit is sticking around. McVities also confirmed the biscuit is being stocked in Asda but will be added to more supermarkets soon.

A spokesperson at McVities confirmed: "We are excited to say that nostalgic favourites McVitie’s BN Happy Faces are back in stores for fans to enjoy. They are currently available at Asda but will be rolled out to other stores in the near future, so keep your eyes out!"

