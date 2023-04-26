News you can trust since 1852
McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour: how to buy tickets and presale details

McFly have announced a huge UK tour later this year

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:09 BST- 2 min read

McFly have announced a huge UK tour later this year. The boy band will perform across 12 UK cities between October and November, starting in Bristol and ending in Nottingham.

Alongside the tour announcement, McFly members Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd appeared on BBC Radio 2 to promote their new single ‘God of Rock and Roll’. Tweeting the news to their followers, they said: “We’re stoked to be heading back out on the road with @lostalone!

“Pre-order Power to Play from our official store by 3pm Tues 2nd May for exclusive access to tickets before anyone else. Tickets go on general sale on Fri 5th May! See you at the front.”

The group’s upcoming album Power to Play is due for release on June 9, 2023. McFly rose to fame in the 00s and have since achieved seven UK number-one singles, six top-ten albums, seven arena tours, and ten million records sold worldwide.

    Here’s everything you need to know about McFly’s Power to Play UK tour.

    How to get tickets for McFly’s ‘Power to Play’ UK tour 

    Fans who pre-order the upcoming album ‘Power to Play’ via McFly’s website before 3pm on Tuesday May 2, can get early access to tickets from 8am on Wednesday, May 3. General sale tickets will then be released on Friday, May 5 from 9am.

    McFly full UK tour dates

    October

    23 - Bristol, O2 Academy

    24 - Bristol, O2 Academy

    25 - Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR

    27 - London, Alexandra Palace

    28 - Bournemouth, BIC

    29 - Southampton, O2 Guildhall

    31 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

    November

    1 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

    2 - Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR

    4 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

    5 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

    6 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

    8 - Glasgow, Barrowland

    13 - Leeds, O2 Academy

    16 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

    19 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

    21 - Nottingham, Rock City

    22 - Nottingham, Rock City

