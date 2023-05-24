British police are expected to join the search for missing Madeleine McCann after investigators confirmed they are searching a reservoir 30 miles from where she went missing in Portugal. Madeleine, who was three at the time of the disappearance went missing from a holiday apartment in Praia De Luz in 2007 while her parent s were out at a nearby restaurant .

The disappearance sparked a major search and in June 2020, German police authorities said they believed a man in their custody was responsible for Madeleine’s kidnapping. They said they believed Christian Brueckner, who is currently serving a prison sentence for rape, murdered the child after taking her but he has never been charged over Madeleine’s disappearance and denies any involvement.

This week police divers have been spotted entering the Arade Dam on Tuesday morning (May 23). German prosecutor Christian Wolter said: "We are investigating in Portugal on the basis of certain tip-offs. I can’t disclose the background at the moment, like why we are searching there and what we hope to find there. That shall remain our secret for the moment."

According to The Independent, police officers investigating the reservoir have been seen collecting bags of evidence during the search. Several bags were carried away from the site, although it is not clear what they contained. The Mirror reports the pink pyjamas worn by Maddie on the night she went missing are understood to be a focus in the search.

Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told German state broadcaster NDR that they “have grounds to believe” they could find evidence in the area. According to reports, the area being searched is a place Christian Brueckner used to visit when he lived in Portugal.

Portuguese firefighters work onboard a boat during a new search operation amid the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in the Arade dam, in Silves, near Praia da Luz, on 23 May, 2023. (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM / AFP) (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM/AFP via Getty Images)

British police are said to be due to travel to Portugal to observe the new search, with Scotland Yard liaison officers expected to keep the McCanns informed of any developments.

When did Madeleine McCann go missing