The 10th episode of Love Island is now in full swing with the contestants’ iconic accessories catching the eye of fans of the ITV2 show. However, you don’t have to go looking for love in the villa to get your hands on some of the most familiar items.

There’s a whole range of gear available to viewers desperate to imitate the islanders’ style. The official Love Island shop can furnish you with everything from a water bottle to a bath robe - as seen on screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One item in particular catching the eye of viewers is the official Love Island suitcase. The suitcase is available to personalise with your own name in three different colours - pink, blue and yellow.

The suitcase description reads: “Get that holiday feeling before you’ve even left with the Official Love Island Suitcase. Avoid the baggage reclaim stress by personalising it with your name. A suitcase that no-one will miss!”

Most Popular

There’st a 95l suitcase, weighing 4.3kg, for £85 or you can opt for a smaller cabin version at £58. The cabin version is 37l and weighs 2.7kg.

love_island_sr9_villa_01.jpg

Where can I watch Love Island UK