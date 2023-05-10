Lil Yachty has announced a huge global tour in support of his most recent and highly acclaimed psych-rock LP Let’s Start Here. The Field Trip Tour sets off later this year and includes four UK shows.

Following on from his stellar start to 2023, Lil Yachty is joining forces with fellow QC artists to bring his fans an unforgettable set of shows. Atlanta’s hip-hop eccentric recently made his musical guest performance debut on Saturday Night Live.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lil Yachty’s ‘The Field Trip’ tour coming to the UK.

How to get tickets for Lil Yachty’s ‘The Field Trip’ tour

Presale tickets for Lil Yachty’s London OVO Wembley show are live now via the Ticketmaster website . Presale tickets for the remaining UK dates will be available to purchase from 12pm on Wednesday May 10 via the Ticketmaster website .

General onsale tickets for all UK dates are available to purchase from 12pm on Friday, May 12 via the Ticketmaster website.

Lil Yachty full UK tour dates

November

30 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

December

01 — London, OVO Arena Wembley

03 — Glasgow, O2 Academy

04 — Birmingham, O2 Academy

