Lidl has issued a wide recall of their Deluxe Strolghino Salami because of the potential presence of Salmonella, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has confirmed. The size of the pack is 250g, and has a use-by date of April 13 2023 and May 8 2023.

Salmonella infection is usually caused by eating raw or undercooked meat. Diarrhoea, fever and stomach (abdominal) cramps are the common symptoms of salmonella, and healthy people can recover in around a week without seeking medical attention.

If you have salmonella, it is advised that you regularly drink fluids for as long as you have diarrhoea because according to Mayo Clinic , “In some cases, diarrhoea can cause severe dehydration and requires prompt medical attention”

If you have the product, the FSA has issued guidance on what you should do, saying “If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. If you have any queries or concerns please email [email protected] or telephone 0800 977 7766.”

According to the FSA, products are recalled because “If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be ‘withdrawn’ (taken off the shelves) or ‘recalled’ (when customers are asked to return the product).

“The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food. In some cases, a ‘Food Alert for Action’ is issued.

