Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will continue to race with Mercedes for the next two years. The team have confirmed that both British drivers have renewed their contracts with the team and will continue in Formula 1 until the end of 2025.

It comes after heavy speculation has surrounded Lewis Hamilton and whether he would remain in F1 at the end of this year. Mercedes have spent weeks in contract negotiations with the seven-time World Champion in the hopes to secure his contract for the foreseeable future.

The agreement from Hamilton, 38, will ensure that he stays with the team for 13 years and will keep him as their driver past his 40th birthday. It had been speculated that Hamilton was considering retiring from the sport as he got older, but many fans will be delighted to see him continuing for at least two more years.

George Russell, who joined Mercedes at the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season, has also signed a new two-year deal, ensuring that the team will also retain him until the end of 2025. Mercedes-AMG announced the news, saying: “Our #63. This is still just the beginning of our journey together with George and we can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Russell also shared his excitement to stay with Mercedes, saying on X , formerly Twitter: “It’s official. I’m delighted to announce my extension with @MercedesAMGF1. This team has been my home ever since I signed to the junior programme in 2017 and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to reward the trust and belief that Toto and everyone at Brackley and Brixworth has placed in me every since.

“We’ve had some tough moments but plenty of memorable ones too, and I honestly believe we’re only getting stronger as a team. The best is yet to come.”

