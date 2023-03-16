Fans have finally got their first peak at Lewis Capaldi’s upcoming documentary How I’m Feeling Now. The chart-topping star shared a preview with his millions of fans on Thursday (March 16) as he dropped its trailer across his social media.

The film, directed by BAFTA nominee Joe Pearlman, shares an insight into the Scottish singer-songwriter’s highs and lows away from the spotlight. The Glasgow born artist announced he would be sharing his life with fans through a documentary earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of the trailer’s release today, Capaldi reflected on the project on Instagram as he admitted he was initially "extremely hesitant" to lift the lid on his personal life, but after two years of working on it, he is "looking forward to sharing it with the world”.

How I’m Feeling Now is not Capaldi’s only foray into the documentary world. Late last year, he also appeared in a road trip style film which followed him and his singer best friend Niall Horan’s travel to the former one-direction star’s hometown of Mullingar.

Most Popular

Following the release of the How I’m Feeling trailer, we take a look at what fans could expect from the project and when it will arrive on Netflix.

Trailer for Lewis Capaldi’s Netflix doc How I’m Feeling Now drops

Advertisement

The 26-year-old singer dropped the trailer for his upcoming documentary with fans across Twitter and Instagram on Thursday (March 16).

Advertisement

Along with the preview of his new film , the singer admitted he had been nervous to show fans the trailer as he noted he had been "absolutely bricking it."

However, his apprehension was soon soothed by fans as many on Instagram took to the comments of the post to offer a wave of support to Capaldi.

One fan wrote: "Showing the world that it’s ok not to be ok all the time & speak about it - Such a brave thing to do. Well done, Lewis x." Another echoed: "Proud of you."

Advertisement

What can fans expect from Lewis Capaldi’s Netflix doc How I’m Feeling Now?

Advertisement

The trailer for the singer’s new film hints that the project will explore the highs and lows of his music career as well as his life behind closed doors.

One moment of the teaser sees Capaldi get candid about the pressure he felt while working on his second body of work following the success of his first album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which was released in 2019.

Advertisement

In the clip, Capaldi is heard saying: "You get your whole life to write your first album and a year and six months to write your second."

The trailer also mentions the singer’s struggles with anxiety and his mental health, which he has candidly discussed in past interviews as well as going behind his comedic persona that he has become popular for across social media.

Advertisement

When does Lewis Capaldi’s documentary hit Netflix?

Advertisement

How I’m Feeling Now is exclusive to Netflix and will arrive on the streaming platform at the start of next month on April 5 .

Ahead of the project’s trailer release, Capaldi revealed that the film’s title is actually named after a song that he wrote for his upcoming album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent .

In a post to his Instagram , he explained that it was the last song he wrote for his album and that it reflected around his battle with his mental health.

How I’m Feeling Now, the single, will be released on Friday (March 17), while the singer’s second album is expected to drop in May.

Advertisement