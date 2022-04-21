Learn more about threat to wildlife with these special stamps

Wonderful wildlife can be found in many and varied places across the UK, from woodland to rivers, hedgerows, or even your own back garden.

It’s an extra special moment when you catch sight of mammals such as hedgehogs, seals, otters and red squirrels in their natural environment.

But the sad fact is, many British animals need special protection to help them survive.

To celebrate wildlife and to educate people about their plight, Gorgeous Cottages have illustrated 10 stunning mammals in stamps that show each animal’s approximate population, whether they are remaining stable or decreasing, and their conservation status.

You can also find out where to spot the nation’s favourite wildlife in regions throughout the UK, as below:

Hedgehog - UK population: 1,000,000 and decreasing. Conservation status: priority species. Three places to spot them: Hedgehog Street Garden at RHS Harlow Carr, in hedgerows, in your garden.

Otter - UK population: 10,000 and increasing. Protected. Three places to spot otters: Staveley in Yorkshire, Magor Marsh in Wales, Loch of the Lowes in Scotland.

Red Deer - UK population: 350,000 and remaining steady. Protected. Where to spot red deer: Galloway Forest Park in Scotland, Ennerdale Valley in The Lake District, Exmoor in Somerset.

Brown Hares - UK Population: 800,000 and decreasing. Priority species. Three places to see brown hares: Willow Tree Fen in Lincolnshire, Meeth Quarry in Devon, Upton Broad and the marshes in Norfolk.

Red Squirrels - UK population: 140,000 and decreasing. Priority species. Three places to find red squirrels: Scottish Highlands, Hauxley Nature Reserve in Northumberland, Snaizeholme in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Badgers - UK population: 300,000 and increasing. Protected. Three places to spot badgers: Tewin Orchard in Hertfordshire, Rutland Water, Knutsford Heath.

Grey Seals - UK population: 120,000 and increasing. Protected. Three places to see grey seals: Blakeney in Norfolk, Ravenscar in Yorkshire, Farne Islands in Northumberland.

Roe Deer - UK population: 500,000 and increasing. Protected. Three places to find doe deer: Fountains Abbey in Yorkshire, The New Forest, Lyme Park in Cheshire.

Water Vole - UK population: 132,000 and decreasing. Priority species. Three places to spot water voles: Norfolk Broads, Brecon Beacons, UK rivers.

Pine Marten - UK population: 4000 and decreasing. Priority species. Three places to spy pine martens: Glenloy Lodge in Fort William, Galloway Forest Park in Dumfries and Galloway, County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland.