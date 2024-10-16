Laura Whitmore has starred in a striking photo shoot – blending into a meadow

Laura Whitmore has starred in a striking photo shoot – blending seamlessly into a wildflower meadow and a luxury bathroom.

The TV star has been camouflaged among a timothy grass, rosemary, and jasmine backdrop, before being merged into a roll-top bathtub.

She was painted by world-renowned artist Carolyn Roper, and it took more than eight hours to intricately design all the details on her body to hide her among the scenery.

The shoot was created by haircare brand Timotei to launch its podcast series, ‘ A Gentle Start: The Showercast ’, which features Laura in the first episode.

The former Love Island presenter speaks candidly about regaining control of her life after a high-profile media career, overcoming challenges, and speaking up in the workplace.

She said: “In my busy life, it's essential to embrace gentle living and take time for self-care.

“Whether it's a calming bath, a hair mask, or a peaceful walk with my dog, these simple acts help me reset.

“I loved sharing my morning routine on the podcast and discussing personal challenges, like learning to speak up at work.”

It comes after research found 86 per cent of Brits have explored practising gentle living – the trend to manage modern pressures.

Taking a bath or shower are among the top areas for embracing gentle living, according to 58 per cent of adults | Jim Marks

Gentle Living

The study of 2,000 adults revealed in nature (58 per cent) and when taking a bath or shower (43 per cent) are among the top areas for embracing this way of thinking.

While 52 per cent have tried gentle living to reduce their levels of stress and 43 per cent to simplify their lifestyle.

In fact, 94 per cent have felt the need to slow down due to the fast pace of life.

And this has been driven by too much technology (58 per cent) and work commitments (40 per cent).

Cleo Hector from Timotei, which created the 10-minute podcast episodes designed to be enjoyed during a shower that include guests such as Amber Gill, Martine McCutcheon, Chessie King and Ashley James, added: “Our research shows many British adults struggle with the fast pace of modern life and need time for self-care.

“Getting outside with nature and slowing down can make a difference.

“We are being more conscious with our choices in life. What we consume, and how we do it.

“Whether it’s becoming more sustainable or tuning into our podcast, embracing gentle living helps you reset.

“Even small moments, like a peaceful shower, can recharge and restore balance in daily life.”